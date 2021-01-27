(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Tunisia has exceeded 200,000, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 2,026 new cases of infection have been recorded in the country over the past day, 83 patients have died.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, Tunisia has registered 200,662 cases of COVID-19, with 6,370 deaths and over 148,000 recoveries.