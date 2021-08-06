UrduPoint.com

Tunisia's Ennahdha Party Ready For 'self-critique'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:41 AM

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party said Thursday it was ready for "self-critique", days after President Kais Saied suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party said Thursday it was ready for "self-critique", days after President Kais Saied suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister.

The largest party in parliament and leading an unwieldy coalition government, Ennahdha had been at loggerheads with Saied for months before his shock move on July 25, which it branded a "coup".

Ennahdha has been part of almost all parliamentary coalitions since Tunisia's 2011 revolution that ousted autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Its Consultative Council "stresses the necessity of the party undertaking a profound internal self-critique of its policies", a statement said.

It also cited the need for "revisions and renewal" of its programmes and leadership structures.

The council, which met Wednesday, "expresses understanding of the growing popular anger, particularly among youth, as a result of economic and social failings" a decade after the revolution.

It said it held "the whole political class" responsible and urged "a speedy return to normal constitutional order and lifting the suspension of parliament".

The council also called for the presentation of a new government before the assembly.

Ennahdha is ready for "positive interaction to help overcome obstacles and secure the best conditions for resuming the democratic process", it added.

Saied's shock measures included suspending parliament for 30 days, lifting parliamentary immunity and sacking prime minister Hichem Mechichi, who also held the interior ministry.

The move came after months of political crisis and amid growing public anger over deep economic woes and spiralling coronavirus cases.

The president also fired the defence, justice, economy and communications technology ministers, as well as top officials.

New economy and communications technology ministers were named on Monday, while a new interior minister was named in late July.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Interior Ministry Technology Interior Minister Parliament Immunity Tunisia July All Government Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

3 minutes ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

3 minutes ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

6 minutes ago
 US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy ..

US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan hopes UNSC will make 'objective evaluatio ..

Pakistan hopes UNSC will make 'objective evaluation' of Afghan situation at Frid ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.