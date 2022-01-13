UrduPoint.com

Tunisia's Ennahdha Urges Friday Protests, Defying Covid Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Tunisia's Ennahdha urges Friday protests, defying Covid ban

Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party has reiterated calls for demonstrations on Friday marking the anniversary of the country's revolution, defying tightened coronavirus restrictions it says are politically motivated

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party has reiterated calls for demonstrations on Friday marking the anniversary of the country's revolution, defying tightened coronavirus restrictions it says are politically motivated.

Ennahdha is the biggest party in a parliament that was suspended by President Kais Saied in July 2021, and has staged a string of protests against the premier.

The party had last week called for rallies on Friday to mark the 2011 fall of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in a revolt that sparked copycat uprisings in several Arab countries.

But on Wednesday Saied's office announced new measures against mounting coronavirus cases, including a nighttime curfew and a ban on public gatherings, starting Thursday evening.

In a statement on Facebook on Thursday morning, Ennahdha accused the government of "utilising the coronavirus crisis for political ends, targeting what remains of the margin of freedom" in Tunisia.

"Ennahdha calls on all those planning to take part in the January 14 demonstrations to respect health protocols," it added.

The potential showdown comes amid heightened tensions between the party and Saied after two senior Ennahdha officials including former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri were arrested by plainclothes police officers on December 31 and later accused of possible "terrorism" offences.

Ennahdha said Wednesday that Bhiri, on a hunger strike since his arrest, was "near death", while a doctor treating him in detention told AFP he was in a "stable condition".

The party's call for demonstrations in defiance of the latest coronavirus rules was echoed by left wing political figure Jawher Ben Mbarek, one of a group calling for opposition to Saied's "coup d'etat".

Related Topics

Police Parliament Facebook Doctor Tunisia January July December Dictator All Government Arab Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

2 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over enmity

Man shot dead over enmity

3 minutes ago
 NDMA responsible for Murree tragedy: IHC

NDMA responsible for Murree tragedy: IHC

30 minutes ago
 US, Allies Say 'No' to Russia's Fundamental Securi ..

US, Allies Say 'No' to Russia's Fundamental Security Guarantees' Proposals - Mos ..

3 minutes ago
 Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses 300 mln mark in Pa ..

Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses 300 mln mark in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 NH&MP delegation visits PSCA

NH&MP delegation visits PSCA

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.