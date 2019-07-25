UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia's Essebsi, World's Oldest President, Dies At 92

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:13 PM

Tunisia's Essebsi, world's oldest president, dies at 92

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the North African country's first leader elected in nationwide polls, died Thursday at the age of 92, his office said

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the North African country's first leader elected in nationwide polls, died Thursday at the age of 92, his office said.

The veteran politician, the oldest head of state after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.

He had been hospitalised with a severe illness in late June and wasreturned to intensive care on Thursday.

Related Topics

Died June Arab

Recent Stories

Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand ..

44 minutes ago

CTP directs wardens to maintain smooth flow of tra ..

33 seconds ago

Additional Director FIA emphasizes need of effecti ..

36 seconds ago

PSF sets ambitious target for World Junior Squash ..

37 seconds ago

Aussie Wilson ties men's 200m breaststroke world m ..

39 seconds ago

Paris hits record 41C temperature: weather service ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.