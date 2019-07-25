(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the North African country's first leader elected in nationwide polls, died Thursday at the age of 92, his office said

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the North African country's first leader elected in nationwide polls, died Thursday at the age of 92, his office said.

The veteran politician, the oldest head of state after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.

He had been hospitalised with a severe illness in late June and wasreturned to intensive care on Thursday.