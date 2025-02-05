Tunisia's Ghannouchi Gets More Jail Time For 'plotting Against State Security'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Rached Ghannouchi, the jailed leader of Tunisia's Islamist-inspired opposition party Ennahdha, was handed another lengthy prison term on Wednesday for "plotting against state security" and a slew of other charges, lawyers told AFP.
Ghannouchi, 83-year-old rival of President Kais Saied, was sentenced to an additional 22 years in prison, the lawyers said.
He has been behind bars since 2023.
Former prime minister Hichem Mechichi was sentenced to 35 years and journalist Chahrazed Akacha to 27, both in absentia.
The case against them involves Instalingo, a digital content production firm under scrutiny since Saied orchestrated a power grab in 2021.
Dozens of people are involved in the case which critics have denounced as political, with 17 already in detention, lawyers said.
Their sentences ranged between five and 37 years in prison.
The charges also included "undermining the integrity of Tunisian territory" and "joining a gang that works to change the form of the state and commit hostilities against the president", Samir Dilou, a member of the defence team, told AFP.
Ghannouchi had refused to appear before the judge when the trial began on Tuesday, in protest over "the absence of an independent judiciary", said Zeineb Brahmi, one of the defendants' lawyers.
