Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. Tourism Revenues Grow 41.7 Pct Y-o-y

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pct y-o-y

Tunisia's tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2023 reached 1.82 billion U.S. dollars, local Echorouk newspaper quoted the Tourism Minister Mohamed Belhassine as saying on Friday

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Tunisia's tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2023 reached 1.82 billion U.S. dollars, local Echorouk newspaper quoted the Tourism Minister Mohamed Belhassine as saying on Friday.

Revenues from the tourism sector amounted to 5.8 billion dinars (1.82 billion U.S. dollars) by September, he told a hearing at the Assembly of People's Representatives on Thursday.

He said the Central Bank of Tunisia had confirmed that the tourism revenues recorded an increase of 41.

7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

He added that the Tunisian tourism sector was able to help cover most of the trade deficit of the country at the end of September.

The minister said that Tunisian government was working to develop tourism sector at various levels and attract investments in the sector, given that the sector represents about 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product and creates about 400,000 jobs.

