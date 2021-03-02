CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A group of Tunisian health care workers have burst into the building of the Ministry of Health and announced an indefinite strike after holding a demonstration in the capital of Tunis demanding better working conditions, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, though security workers tried to prevent the protesters from entering the ministry, the latter managed to break into the building and announce the start of the strike.

The protest rally was organized by the Tunisian Association of Young Doctors, the broadcaster added.

Mass protests of Tunisia's health care workers have been ongoing since last December when a young doctor died in the workplace in an elevator accident ” the doctor fell from a height of 10 meters (33 feet) due to a malfunction of the only elevator in the hospital, which has been repeatedly reported on.

The doctor's death sparked calls for the health minister's resignation and reignited the medical staff's anger over the government's inaction to improve the country's long-neglected health care system and infrastructure.

The protests came as Tunisia prepares to mark 10 year anniversary of the so-called Jasmine Revolution that many had hoped would address corruption and economic crisis in the North African country.