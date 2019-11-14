UrduPoint.com
Tunisia's Moderate Islamist Ennahdha Party Leader Picked As Parliament Speaker - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Tunisian Parliament elected the leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, Rachid Ghannouchi, as its new chairman on Wednesday, the TAP news agency reported.

Ghannouchi was reportedly elected as the Speaker of the House of People's Representatives with 123 votes.

On Wednesday, the parliament held the inaugural plenary session.

The Ennahda party won recent elections in October, gaining 52 out of 217 parliamentary seats.

The Ennahda movement was banned before Tunisia's 2011 revolution and the collapse of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's government. Following those events, the party was legalized and has since played a significant role in a number of coalition governments in the country.

