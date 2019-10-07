UrduPoint.com
Tunisia's Moderate Islamists Leading Legislative Election - Exit Polls

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party has taken a slim lead over Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) of media tycoon Nabil Karoui in this Sunday's legislative vote, exit polls show.

Ennahda has received 17.

5 percent of the vote, trailed by Qalb Tounes with 15.6 percent, according to an exit poll by Sigma Conseil.

The election is the African nation's third legislative vote since the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The turnout has been estimated at 41.3 percent. Karoui is a presidential contender who went into the runoff.

