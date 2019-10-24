UrduPoint.com
Tunisia's Outgoing Prime Minister Says Country Prioritizes Peaceful Libyan Settlement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:14 PM

The peaceful resolution of the Libyan civil war free of any foreign intervention is a priority for Tunisia, outgoing Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told Sputnik on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The peaceful resolution of the Libyan civil war free of any foreign intervention is a priority for Tunisia, outgoing Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We hope to see a peaceful resolution in Libya without military intervention or foreign intervention. Tunis always has a helping hand stretched out and the Libyan issue is a key issue for us in the economic and security sense. Truly it is a diplomatic priority for us," Chahed said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea port city of Sochi.

Chahed pointed out that Tunis had welcomed over one million Libyan refugees since the beginning of the unrest in 2011, adding that it is their duty to host them with what little resources they have to offer to the brotherly nation.

Libya has been gripped by violence since long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed following a popular uprising and NATO intervention. The country is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the Libyan National Army, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

