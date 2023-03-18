MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed the governor of the country's province of Tunis, Kamal Feki, as the new interior minister, Mosaique FM radio reports.

The appointment was made on Friday, hours after Taoufik Charafeddine announced his resignation.

Charafeddine said on Friday that he was resigning from the post of interior minister in order to focus on raising his sons, following the death of his wife from the injuries she received in a domestic gas explosion, according to Tunisian national television. Saied accepted Charafeddine's resignation.

On Monday, Tunisia's newly elected parliament held its first session, more than a year after it was suspended and eventually dissolved by President Saied.