Open Menu

Tunisia's President Saied Dismisses PM Bouden: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Tunisia's President Saied dismisses PM Bouden: official

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the first woman to lead a government in the North African country, according to a video from the presidency on Tuesday evening

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the first woman to lead a government in the North African country, according to a video from the presidency on Tuesday evening.

No explanation was given.

Saied immediately appointed in her place Ahmed Hachani, who until now worked at the Tunisian central bank and studied law at the University of Tunis, where Saied taught, according to Hachani's Facebook profile.

The new head of government, a figure unknown to the general public, was immediately sworn in before the president, according to the presidency video.

Bouden was appointed by Saied on October 11, 2021, two and a half months after the president granted himself sweeping powers on July 25 by dismissing his then-prime minister and suspending parliament.

Since his power grab, Saied has ruled by decree.

The constitution, which he had amended by referendum in the summer of 2022, greatly reduced the powers of parliament and granted the president's office unlimited powers.

A new assembly took office in the spring of 2023 following legislative elections at the end of 2022, which were boycotted by the opposition parties and shunned by voters with a turnout rate of around 10 percent.

On several occasions in recent months, the president has ordered the dismissal of various ministers, including the foreign minister, without giving a reason.

Since last February, about 20 opposition, media and business figures have been imprisoned in a wave of arrests that also affected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party and one of the president's highest-profile critics.

They are accused of "plotting against state security" and Saied has called them "terrorists".

Amnesty International has labelled the roundup a "politically motivated witch hunt".

Ennahdha dominated coalitions in the decade since the 2011 democratic revolution that culminated in the downfall of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and kicked off the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

The political crisis Tunisia has been going through for two years is compounded by serious economic difficulties.

The country is heavily indebted, at 80 percent of GDP, while growth is a sluggish two percent, added to which poverty levels are rising and unemployment is very high at 15 percent.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Business Parliament Facebook Bank Tunis Lead Tunisia February July October Women Dictator Media From Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Ra ..

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

31 minutes ago
 Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts W ..

Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts With CIS Countries

31 minutes ago
 UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

46 minutes ago
 Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's ..

Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

31 minutes ago
 SC rejects request for full court bench

SC rejects request for full court bench

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews preparations to tackle rain ..

31 minutes ago
Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Sp ..

Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Special Status of Jammu, Kashmir ..

31 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Moro ..

Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria - Putin

20 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting ..

Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting, Trail Orienteering in Fall - ..

20 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

20 minutes ago
 Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral ..

Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral relations

20 minutes ago
 PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World