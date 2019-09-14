UrduPoint.com
Tunisia's Presidential Vote May Exemplify Transition To Democracy For Arab World -Lawmaker

Tunisia's Presidential Vote May Exemplify Transition to Democracy for Arab World -Lawmaker

Tunisia has the chance to serve as an example of a transition to democracy for Arab countries if it manages to organize the upcoming presidential election, a Tunisian parliament member from the Nidaa Tounes bloc, Fatima Massadi, told Sputnik in an interview

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Tunisia has the chance to serve as an example of a transition to democracy for Arab countries if it manages to organize the upcoming presidential election, a Tunisian parliament member from the Nidaa Tounes bloc, Fatima Massadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

The first round of the snap election in Tunisia is scheduled for September 15, with as many as 26 candidates competing for the position. "Days of silence," preceding the vote, will begin in Tunisia on September 13, but until then, the election campaign, with all the heat and a fierce struggle for votes, is in full swing.

"This is a kind of a test for democracy. If we can preserve democracy and enforce the law on all those who commit violations, Tunisia will become an example of a state that is confidently following the path of building democracy. To achieve this, the independent election commission has to apply the law to everyone with the utmost rigor.

That is when Tunisia will become an example of democracy and dispel a myth that the Arab countries are not ready for democracy," the lawmaker said.

Nidaa Tounes (Tunisia's Call) is a popular liberal secular party which advocates for separating religion and state and developing a strong civil society. Late Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi was a member.

Massadi also noted that unequal opportunities for the election campaign were among the problems that the election participants faced.

"The Prime Minister [Youssef Chahed, one of the leaders of the election race], apparently, has great financial opportunities for campaigning, there is also evidence that candidates use state human and physical resources," the lawmaker said.

The decision to hold the snap presidential election in Tunisia was made after the 92-year-old president, who led the country for the past five years, died on July 25.

