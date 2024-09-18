Open Menu

Tupperware Brands Files For Bankruptcy

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Tupperware Brands Inc and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, the food container firm said in a statement.

The company, known for its trademark food storage containers, has been hit by dwindling sales in recent years.

Last year it warned of "substantial doubt" about its ability to keep operating in light of its poor financial position.

The company said Tuesday it would seek court approval to continue operating during the bankruptcy proceedings and also seek approval for a sale process for the business to protect its brand.

"Over the last several years, the Company's financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment," president and CEO Laurie Ann Goldman said in a statement announcing the bankruptcy filing.

"As a result, we explored numerous strategic options and determined this is the best path forward.

This process is meant to provide us with essential flexibility as we pursue strategic alternatives to support our transformation into a digital-first, technology-led company better positioned to serve our stakeholders," added Goldman.

The company's roots date to 1946, when chemist Earl Tupper "had a spark of inspiration while creating molds at a plastics factory shortly after the Great Depression," according to Tupperware's website.

"If he could design an airtight seal for plastic storage containers, like those on a paint can, he could help war-weary families save money on costly food waste."

Over time, Tupper's hermetically sealed plastic containers also became associated with "Tupperware Parties," where friends would gather with food and drink as a company representative demonstrated the items.

Related Topics

Business Poor Company Sale Money Best Court Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

19 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

20 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

20 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

23 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

2 days ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 days ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 days ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World