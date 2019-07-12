Turbulence Wounds 37 People as Air Canada Plane Forced to Land in Honolulu - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Thirty-seven people have been injured as an Air Canada jet, flying from Vancouver to Sydney, was diverted to Honolulu over "severe clear air" turbulence, local media reported, citing the airline and the city emergency officials.

The CBC broadcaster reported on Thursday, that Air Canada initially said that 35 people had received minor wounds due to the incident involving the Boeing 777-200 plane. However, the Honolulu emergency services subsequently said that 37 people had been injured.

Moreover, 30 of them had been hospitalized, including 9 people who had sustained serious injuries. Seven people decided they did not want to go to the hospital.

According to the reports, there were 269 passengers and 15 crew members on board the Air Canada plane.