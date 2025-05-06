Turchin outlines prospects for developing Belarus-Azerbaijan economic partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday. During the meeting, Aleksandr Turchin outlined the prospects for developing trade and economic relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

The prime minister, visiting Baku for the first time, expressed his admiration for the city. He noted the striking contrast between ultra-modern buildings and old houses, all surrounded by lush greenery. "You can feel the careful attention given to the city's development," he remarked adding that the first day of the Belarusian delegation’s official visit to Azerbaijan, May 05, was highly productive, BelTA reported.

Aleksandr Turchin emphasized that joint production is a key area for strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Yesterday, he visited an Azerbaijani enterprise where a project to assemble Belarusian elevators is underway. "Localization has already reached 65% at the initial stage. This is a vivid example of a joint venture created by Belarusian and Azerbaijani partners," he stressed.