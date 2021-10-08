UrduPoint.com

Turin To Host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin, the event's official website said on Friday

Turin beat out Milan, Bologna, Rimini and Pesaro to host the event.

The country won the right to stage next year's event when rock band Maneskin triumphed in the 2021 Eurovision contest with their song Zitti E Buoni.

