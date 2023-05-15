Turkey Able to Hold Transparent Elections, Prevent Foreign Interference - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Turkey is able to hold transparent elections and prevent all violations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about the threat of the US interference in elections.

Turkey held the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. So far, none of the presidential candidates have secured more than 50% of the vote.

The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains over 50%, is scheduled for May 28.

"Turkey is a mature democracy, a strong sovereign country, which, of course, is able to ensure transparent, democratic elections, transparent elections and prevent any illegal actions," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin closely follows elections in Turkey and will respect any choice of its people.

"In any case, we hope that our cooperation will continue, deepen and expand," Peskov said.