Turkey Accepts Russians Inoculated With Any COVID Vaccine Approved By Moscow - Cavusoglu

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:39 PM

Turkey accepts Russian tourists inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Turkey accepts Russian tourists inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"From those [Russian tourists] who are fully vaccinated, we accept documents on any vaccine that is used in Russia.

For those who have not been vaccinated, we require a PCR test. These are general safety measures, our requirements are known," Cavusoglu said at a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya.

