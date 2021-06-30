- Home
Turkey Accepts Russians Inoculated With Any COVID Vaccine Approved By Moscow - Cavusoglu
Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:39 PM
Turkey accepts Russian tourists inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday
"From those [Russian tourists] who are fully vaccinated, we accept documents on any vaccine that is used in Russia.
For those who have not been vaccinated, we require a PCR test. These are general safety measures, our requirements are known," Cavusoglu said at a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya.