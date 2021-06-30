Turkey Accepts Russians Inoculated With Any COVID Vaccine Approved by Moscow - Cavusoglu

Turkey accepts Russian tourists inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Turkey accepts Russian tourists inoculated with any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"From those [Russian tourists] who are fully vaccinated, we accept documents on any vaccine that is used in Russia.

For those who have not been vaccinated, we require a PCR test. These are general safety measures, our requirements are known," Cavusoglu said at a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya.