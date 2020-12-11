UrduPoint.com
Turkey Accuses EU Of Bias On Exploration Rights In Eastern Mediterranean

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Turkey accuses the European Union of bias on the drilling rights argument in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in response to the European Council's decision to impose sanctions against Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Turkey accuses the European Union of bias on the drilling rights argument in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in response to the European Council's decision to impose sanctions against Ankara.

"The results of the EU summit show that a positive agenda for the Turkey-Eu relationship failed to be created because of narrow political interests of one or two countries that abused EU solidarity and set exaggerated demands to Ankara, and got Tukey and Europe involved in a vicious circle. This hurts the peace, security and stability of our region as well as common interests of Turkey and the EU," the statement read.

