Turkey accuses Greece of shunning east Med talks

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey on Friday accused Greece of shunning dialogue and lying by denying it had signed up to NATO-brokered talks aimed at avoiding accidents between their navies in the eastern Mediterranean.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece are at loggerheads over energy riches, with overlapping maritime border claims and escalating tensions.

A Greek frigate collided with a Turkish one in August and the two NATO members staged rival war games in the energy-rich but disputed region last week.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has been trying to establish dialogue to avoid any future mishaps.

Stoltenberg on Thursday said Greek and Turkish leaders "agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military de-confliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents".

But Greece said later Thursday that Athens never agreed to the technical talks, saying Stoltenberg's statement did not "correspond to reality".