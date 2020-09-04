UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Accuses Greece Of Shunning East Med Talks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:39 PM

Turkey accuses Greece of shunning east Med talks

Turkey on Friday accused Greece of shunning dialogue and lying by denying it had signed up to NATO-brokered talks aimed at avoiding accidents between their navies in the eastern Mediterranean

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey on Friday accused Greece of shunning dialogue and lying by denying it had signed up to NATO-brokered talks aimed at avoiding accidents between their navies in the eastern Mediterranean.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece are at loggerheads over energy riches, with overlapping maritime border claims and escalating tensions.

A Greek frigate collided with a Turkish one in August and the two NATO members staged rival war games in the energy-rich but disputed region last week.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has been trying to establish dialogue to avoid any future mishaps.

Stoltenberg on Thursday said Greek and Turkish leaders "agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military de-confliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents".

But Greece said later Thursday that Athens never agreed to the technical talks, saying Stoltenberg's statement did not "correspond to reality".

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Athens Greece August Border

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

26 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

1 hour ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

1 hour ago

Trade deficit shrinks 8.32% in two months

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bearish, loses 165 p ..

1 minute ago

Disconnection & recovery campaign in full swing in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.