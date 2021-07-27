UrduPoint.com
Turkey Accuses Kurz Of Selfishness Over Remarks On Afghan Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Turkey Accuses Kurz of Selfishness Over Remarks on Afghan Refugees

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz describing Turkey as the best shelter for Afghan refugees reflects a selfish approach to the problem, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said on Monday.

Kurz told Bild in an interview published on Sunday that Afghan migrants should escape to either Turkey or safe areas in their country. The chancellor suggested that it would be better for them than seeking shelter in Austria, Germany or Sweden.

"We have been surprised by the statement of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who pointed to Turkey as 'a more suitable place' for Afghan refugees. First of all, Turkey is not a country bordering Afghanistan ... The position that 'migrants should not come here and should go to another place' is a selfish and lose-lose approach," the spokesman said.

Turkey will not shoulder international obligations of third countries and will not allow for a new migrant inflow, Bilgic added.

More Stories From World

