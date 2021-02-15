Turkey accuses US of siding with 'terrorists' in Iraq

Turkey on Monday accused the United States of supporting "terrorists" and summoned its ambassador after Washington declined to immediately back Ankara's claim of Kurdish militants executing 13 of its nationals in Iraq

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey on Monday accused the United States of supporting "terrorists" and summoned its ambassador after Washington declined to immediately back Ankara's claim of Kurdish militants executing 13 of its nationals in Iraq.

The Turkish interior ministry also announced the detention of hundreds of people it accuses of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) rebels that allegedly shot dead the 13 hostages in an Iraqi cave.

The PKK blamed Turkish airstrikes for the deaths in a diplomatically-charged episode that delivers an immediate challenge to the new US administration of President Joe Biden in the middle East.

Ankara on Sunday said the hostages -- most of them soldiers and police -- were executed as Turkish forces advanced in a rescue operation launched in the mountains of northern Iraq last week.

The Turkish anger was directed at a US State Department statement on Sunday saying Washington "deplores the death of Turkish citizens" but awaits further confirmation of Ankara's version of events.

"If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," the State Department said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan branded Washington's response "a farce".

"You said you did not support terrorists, when in fact you are on their side and behind them," he said in televised remarks.

The Turkish foreign ministry then summon US Ambassador David Satterfield to express Ankara's displeasure "in the strongest possible terms".