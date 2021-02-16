UrduPoint.com
Turkey Administers 5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, 700,000 People Receive 2 Shots - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Turkey has so far administered over 5 million coronavirus vaccine doses with over 4.3 million people receiving the first shot and over 700,000 receiving both shots of the vaccine, media reported on Tuesday, citing official figures.

According to the Anadolu news agency, over 810,000 coronavirus vaccine jabs were administered in Istanbul and nearly 450,000 coronavirus vaccine jabs were given in Ankara.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said last week that Turkey intended to vaccinate 60 percent of its 82-million population.

Turkey launched its vaccination campaign in January using CoronaVac, developed by Chinese company SinoVac.

There will be four stages of the vaccination campaign in Turkey. At the first stage, medical personnel and those at risk will receive the vaccine. It will cover about 9 million people.

In late January, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes the Sputnik V vaccine in the international market, signed an agreement with a leading Turkish pharmaceuticals developer to produce the Russian vaccine in Turkey and started the transfer of technologies. Turkey could reportedly produce millions of Sputnik V vaccine doses per year.

