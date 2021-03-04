UrduPoint.com
Turkey Advocates For Lifting Unilateral Sanctions On Iran - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Lifting unilateral sanctions on Iran would help stability and economic prosperity of the entire region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"The lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran and its return will contribute to economic prosperity and stability in the region," Erdogan said, addressing the 14th Economic Cooperation Organization summit via a video link.

In 2015, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States struck a deal with Iran that sought to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.

Three years later, the Donald Trump administration abandoned the multilateral accord, reinstating sanctions on Tehran as part of a maximum pressure campaign. Iran, in turn, embarked on rolling back its nuclear commitments.

New US president Joe Biden has signaled readiness to rejoin the 2015 deal if Iran resumes full compliance. Tehran demands that Washington lift the restrictions first.

