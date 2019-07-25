Turkey Agrees in Talks With US to Speed Up Implementation of Manbij Roadmap - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Turkey and the United States agreed during recent high-level talks to accelerate progress on a roadmap for removing US-backed Kurdish forces from the northern Syrian town of Manbij, the US Embassy in Ankara said on Wednesday.

The US embassy's comments came after Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that Turkey was running "out of patience" because the talks had failed to produce an acceptable plan for a safe zone in northern Syria.

"Both sides committed to accelerated and concrete progress on the Manbij Roadmap, and discussed detailed proposals to enhance Turkey's security along the Turkish border in northeast Syria," the US embassy said in a readout of the July 22-24 talks.

The US delegation, led by Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey, met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, among other officials, the embassy said.

Cavusoglu earlier indicated that Ankara was unsatisfied with the outcome of the talks.

"The new proposal of the United States on a safe zone in Syria is not on the level that can satisfy us. We are out of patience, this issue must be solved as soon as possible, with no delays. If no agreement has been reached, we will do what needs to be done ourselves," Cavusoglu told a press conference.

Akar earlier this week said Turkey wants the safe zone in northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, to be free from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), whom Ankara views as a single organization and regards as terrorists.

The Manbij roadmap, agreed by Turkey and the United States in June 2018, calls for YPG forces to withdraw from the northern Syrian town and hand control over to Turkish and US troops.