UrduPoint.com

Turkey Agrees To Withdraw Troops From Syria After Trilateral Talks In Moscow - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Turkey Agrees to Withdraw Troops From Syria After Trilateral Talks in Moscow - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Ankara agreed to withdraw troops from Syrian territory following trilateral talks between the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey in Moscow on Wednesday, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported, citing anonymous sources in Damascus.

On December 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had offered to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria, which would be preceded by a meeting of the heads of the intelligence services, defense and foreign ministries. On December 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis. The talks marked the first official meeting between Ankara and Damascus in 11 years.

According to the newspaper's sources, Turkey agreed to withdraw forces from the territories they occupied in northern Syria.

Russia, Turkey and Syria also discussed the implementation of the agreement made in 2020 on the opening of the M4 highway linking Aleppo to Latakia, the source said.

The parties reportedly stressed that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, was "a proxy of Israel and the United States" and posed "the greatest danger to Syria and Turkey."

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have also been conducting air and ground operations in Syria against armed Kurdish groups. Moscow and Ankara have been acting as mediators in the conflict within various frameworks, such as the mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana launched together with Iran in 2017 or the Congress of the Syrian national dialogue hosted in the Russian city of Sochi in 2018.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Israel Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Astana Vladimir Putin Sochi Aleppo Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan December Congress 2017 2016 2018 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

50 minutes ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

3 hours ago
 God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

10 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.