Turkey Aims To Make Air Defense Systems Jointly With Russia - President Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:06 PM

Turkey Aims to Make Air Defense Systems Jointly With Russia - President Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Turkey aims to manufacture advanced air defense systems jointly with Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, commenting on the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of the S-400 air defense systems to Turkey in December 2017. Turkish cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

Russia began delivering parts of the missile systems to Turkey on July 12.

"They said that Turkey will not buy the S-400! On the contrary - the eighth plane has already flown to us [with the elements S-400]), the unloading is underway. I hope in April 2020 we will finish this process. We become one of the few countries with the most advanced air defense systems," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara commemorating the 3-year anniversary of the coup attempt on Turkey.

"The goal is to manufacture them together with Russia, and we will do it," Erdogan stressed.

