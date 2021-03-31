Turkey Allegedly Contributed to Civilian Deaths in Fight Against PKK - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Turkey has allegedly contributed to a number of civilian deaths in its fight against the PKK the State Department said in its annual human rights report on Tuesday.

"There were credible allegations that the government contributed to civilian deaths in connection with its fight against the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) organization in the southeast, although at a markedly reduced level compared with previous years," the report said. "The PKK continued to target civilians in its attacks; the government continued to work to block such attacks."

"According to the International Crisis Group, from January 1 to December 10, a total of 35 civilians, 41 security force members, and 235 PKK militants were killed in eastern and southeastern provinces in PKK-related clashes," the report said. "Human rights groups stated the government took insufficient measures to protect civilian lives in its fight with the PKK."

The State Department also underscored that the PKK on its part continued its attacks on government security forces and, in some instances, civilians.

"For example, on May 14, PKK terrorists attacked aid workers in Van, killing two and injuring one," the report said. "On June 18, PKK terrorists reportedly attacked a truck carrying fuel for roadwork in Sirnak province by planting an improvised explosive device (IED). The IED explosion killed four truck passengers."

The State Department continued to say in the report that there were credible reports that Turkey's military operations outside its borders resulted in the civilian casualties.

The State Department report also addressed the situation with the refugees in the country.

"The country's borders with Syria and Iraq remained strictly managed, with admissions only for medical, humanitarian, and family reunification cases from the border with Syria since late 2015," the report said. "Of the 20 border crossing points between Syria and Turkey, five were open for limited humanitarian, commercial, and individual crossings."

Incidents of societal violence directed against refugees and persons in refugee-like conditions increased during the year, according to the report.

"Following the deaths of several Turkish soldiers in Syria in February, in early March increased societal violence against refugee communities was reported throughout the country, including some beatings and attacks on businesses. In July, in the western province of Bursa, four Turkish men beat to death a 17-year-old Syrian refugee in a market," the report added.

Moreover, the State Department asserted in the report that the Turkish government engaged in a worldwide effort to apprehend suspected members of the Gulen movement.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Along with combating the group in Turkey, Ankara also often conducts cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.