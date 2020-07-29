UrduPoint.com
Turkey Allows Orthodox Celebration In Sumela Monastery To Go Ahead

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Turkey Allows Orthodox Celebration in Sumela Monastery to Go Ahead

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Turkey has given a go-ahead to a religious service marking Virgin Mary's Dormition at a defunct Sumela Monastery, considered one of the world's oldest Orthodox Christian shrines, the office of Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I said Wednesday.

"A divine liturgy in the Panagia Sumela Monastery was allowed to go forward during the holiday of Dormition," a statement read.

The holiday is celebrated on August 15. The Constantinople Patriarchate said earlier that the Turkish authorities had withdrawn the permit given to Bartholomew I due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes two days after the Constantinople patriarch had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on Eid al-Adha, the annual Muslim festival of sacrifice, and thanked him for the monastery's upkeep.

More Stories From World

