Turkey Ambassador To Russia Confirms No Need For New Offensive In Syria's North After Memo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Turkey Ambassador to Russia Confirms No Need for New Offensive in Syria's North After Memo

Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar has confirmed to Sputnik that his country sees no need to launch a new offensive in Syria's northeast after signing a memorandum of understanding with Russia on stabilizing the situation there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019)

"I want to say that the Ministry of National Defence announced on October 23 that there was no need to launch a new operation in the Peace Spring area. This statement was made after reaching agreement with Russia. It is currently difficult to forecast how the joint patrolling will be conducted, this will be decided as a result of negotiations between our country's military. So I would not like to say anything wrong now. We will understand in coming days how all this will be done," Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed on October 22 in Sochi a 10-point memorandum on joint actions toward settling the situation in northeastern Syria, where Ankara launched on October 9 its offensive, dubbed Peace Spring and targeted against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and the Kurdish militia.

Under the memorandum, Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol a 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.

