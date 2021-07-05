UrduPoint.com
Turkey Among Russia's Main Competitors In Armored Vehicle Market - Remdizel

Turkey is one of the main competitors of Russia in the manufacture of armored vehicles for the foreign market, Igor Zarakhovich, chief designer of the Russian company AO Remdizel (JSC), said in an interview with Sputnik

"Today, the situation has emerged that in whatever country we would like to promote our vehicles, there are already Turkish enterprises which have managed to make friends there and provided everyone with their vehicles for trial drives," he said.

According to Zarakhovich, the secret of the success of Turkish vehicles is that its legislation allows enterprises to independently promote their equipment abroad without prior approvals of a state mediator.

He also underlined a difference in the licensing systems between the two countries and stressed the need to reform the system for export order.

Remdizel produces special purposes vehicles and equipment for armed forces with expertise in armored vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company manufactures approximately 300 armored vehicles per year. One of the productions of the company is the Typhoon, a family of wheeled armored vehicles with enhanced protection against land mines.

