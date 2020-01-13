Turkey and Italy urge permanent ceasefire in Libya

(@imziishan)

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for a permanent ceasefire in Libya following a meeting in Istanbul on Monday.

"We are exerting efforts for the ceasefire to be permanent," Erdogan said in a televised press conference a day after a fragile truce was established.