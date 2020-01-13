UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey And Italy Urge Permanent Ceasefire In Libya

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Turkey and Italy urge permanent ceasefire in Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for a permanent ceasefire in Libya following a meeting in Istanbul on Monday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for a permanent ceasefire in Libya following a meeting in Istanbul on Monday.

"We are exerting efforts for the ceasefire to be permanent," Erdogan said in a televised press conference a day after a fragile truce was established.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Istanbul Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

50 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Moscow Talks on Libya Going Positivel ..

16 seconds ago

Govt provides consular access to 13,966 imprisoned ..

17 seconds ago

Eight booked for violating marriage act in Faisala ..

21 seconds ago

Libya truce reopens capital's airport

4 minutes ago

12 held with kites in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.