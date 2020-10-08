UrduPoint.com
Turkey Announces Firing Exercises Near Sinop From October 13-16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Turkey has issued an international NAVTEX alert about the conduct of artillery exercises in the area of the Black Sea town of Sinop from October 13 to 16, the country's naval oceanography department said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Turkey has issued an international NAVTEX alert about the conduct of artillery exercises in the area of the Black Sea town of Sinop from October 13 to 16, the country's naval oceanography department said.

Sputnik Turkey reported on Tuesday that the Turkish army had deployed Russian-made air defense systems S-400 to the Black Sea province of Samsun. The agency released eyewitness footage of a convoy of military vehicles carrying S-400 components moving towards neighboring Sinop Province, where they are expected to be tested.

The Turkish authorities have not made any official statements on this yet.

