Turkey announces historic gas discovery in Black Sea

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey had made a historic discovery of gas in the Black Sea, but would still speed up contentious exploration in the Mediterranean that has pitted it against Greece and the EU.

Turkey hopes the discovery can help wean it off imported energy, including from Russia, which comes at a high cost at a time when the local Currency is weakening and the economy is more fragile because of the coronavirus.

Erdogan said the 320-billion-cubic-metre deep sea find was made at a site Turkish vessel Fatih began exploring last month.

He added that he hoped to see the first gas reach Turkish consumers in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the modern republic.

"Turkey made the biggest discovery of natural gas in its history in the Black Sea," a delighted Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

"My Lord has opened the door to unprecedented wealth for us," he enthused.

The Fatih, Turkey's first drilling vessel, is named after Fatih Sultan Mehmet, the Ottoman Sultan who conquered Constantinople -- current-day Istanbul -- in 1453.

The vessel made the discovery in the Tuna-1 field off the coast of Eregli town in the northern province of Zonguldak after beginning the search on July 20, Erdogan said.