Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:22 PM

Turkey Announces New Artillery Drills in Mediterranean Amid Tensions With Greece

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Turkey issued on Friday another international Navtex alert to conduct artillery exercises in the eastern Mediterranean from Saturday through Sunday amid escalated tensions with Greece over disputed waters.

A similar alert was issued by Ankara on August 29 to hold gunnery exercises at the beginning of September.

The new drills will be carried out in the Mediterranean Sea northwest of Cyprus. Vessels are advised to avoid visiting the exercise area.

The Turkey-Greece tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring calls to leave the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military measures.

More Stories From World

