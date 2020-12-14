UrduPoint.com
Turkey Announces Round-The-Clock Curfew For New Year's Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the introduction of a round-the-clock curfew in Turkey for the New Year holidays, from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 5 a.m. on January 4.

"At today's government meeting, it was decided to establish a curfew from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 5 a.m. on January 4," Erdogan said.

Earlier, he announced new restrictive measures due to the increase in the coronavirus incidence in the country. Bathhouses, saunas, swimming pools, gyms have suspended work since Tuesday, a certain number of visitors are allowed to shopping centers and only by digital code. The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Earlier, the work of cafes and restaurants was suspended, except for take-out services.

