Turkey Announces Visa Waivers for 5 More European Countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Ankara has expanded the list of European nations whose citizens will not need visas to travel to Turkey starting next week, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for the citizens of Croatia, Ireland, Malta, Portugal and Norway for their touristic travels to Turkey for every 90 days within 180 day period," Hami Aksoy said.

Visas were previously been abolished for tourists from Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom. The decision takes effect on Monday.

Aksoy said the move aimed to "sustain unity" in Turkish visa requirements for the European Union and the borderless Schengen area as well as boost tourism and develop bilateral ties with these countries in other areas.