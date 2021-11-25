UrduPoint.com

Turkey Applies For Registration Of Homemade Turkovac COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Turkey`s domestically developed Turkovac vaccine against COVID-19 has applied for emergency registration, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Turkey`s domestically developed Turkovac vaccine against COVID-19 has applied for emergency registration, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Thursday.

In June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the third phase of Turkovac vaccine clinical trials.

"We received an application for the emergency use of domestically developed Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine," Koca said in an address in Ankara.

In January, a vaccination against COVID-19 has been launched in Turkey, using Chinese CoronaVac and, since March, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Late in April, Turkey allowed the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

More than 56 million Turkish citizens received the first vaccine dose, more than 50 million got two injections and more than 12 million were vaccinated thrice.

