UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Apprehends Nearly 3,500 EU-Bound Migrants EU Over Past Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:28 PM

Turkey Apprehends Nearly 3,500 EU-Bound Migrants EU Over Past Week - Reports

Turkey has apprehended at least 3,467 undocumented migrants, who were seeking to cross into Europe, over the past week, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Turkey has apprehended at least 3,467 undocumented migrants, who were seeking to cross into Europe, over the past week, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources.

A total of 1,269 migrants were detained in the northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Greece and Bulgaria, according to the Turkish media. At least 1,926 migrants were detained in the coastal cities of Mugla, Canakkale, Izmir, Balikesir and Aydin.

The rest of migrants were apprehended in other provinces. They were then either taken to hospitals for medical treatment or transferred to provincial migration offices, the agency said.

Turkey is one of the main transit points for migrants and refugees seeking a way into Europe after fleeing war and persecution. The country itself hosts up to 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

Under a 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the EU stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Europe Turkey Brussels Aydin Mugla Balikesir Canakkale Edirne Izmir Ankara Bulgaria Greece 2016 Media All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Brazil's economy grows 0.6% in third quarter

3 minutes ago

US Secretary Pompeo, Afghan Chief Executive Discus ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Intends to Uphold Ceasefire Deal Obligation ..

3 minutes ago

Putin says Russia ready for cooperation with NATO

3 minutes ago

World famous PTE academic test centre opens in fed ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Vucic to Discuss Bilateral, Regional, Inter ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.