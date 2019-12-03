Turkey Apprehends Nearly 3,500 EU-Bound Migrants EU Over Past Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Turkey has apprehended at least 3,467 undocumented migrants, who were seeking to cross into Europe , over the past week, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources.

A total of 1,269 migrants were detained in the northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Greece and Bulgaria, according to the Turkish media. At least 1,926 migrants were detained in the coastal cities of Mugla, Canakkale, Izmir, Balikesir and Aydin.

The rest of migrants were apprehended in other provinces. They were then either taken to hospitals for medical treatment or transferred to provincial migration offices, the agency said.

Turkey is one of the main transit points for migrants and refugees seeking a way into Europe after fleeing war and persecution. The country itself hosts up to 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

Under a 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the EU stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.