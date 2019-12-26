UrduPoint.com
Turkey Approves Memorandum On Military Cooperation With Libya's GNA - Official Journal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Ankara has approved the memorandum on military cooperation with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) with the document signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's official journal said on Thursday.

"It was decided to approve the memorandum on military cooperation signed by the government of the Turkish Republic and the Libyan Government of National Accord in Istanbul on November 27," a presidential decree said, as quoted by Resmi Gazete.

The memorandum was ratified by the Turkish parliament on Saturday. According to Erdogan, Turkey may send troops to Libya in case of a relevant request from the GNA.

Ankara and Tripoli have also signed another memorandum that set a new maritime border, which runs through zones in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs. The document was sharply criticized by Athens, Nicosia and Cairo.

