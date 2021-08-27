Turkey has approved the request of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia) about the management of the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing a source in the movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Turkey has approved the request of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia) about the management of the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing a source in the movement.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey had received a request from the Taliban to operate the airport in Kabul, but Ankara has not yet considered this issue.

In addition, a Taliban source said the movement would ask Qatar for technical assistance in operating the Kabul airport.