Turkey, Armenia Clear Hurdles To Cargo Traffic By Air - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Turkey, Armenia Clear Hurdles to Cargo Traffic by Air - Reports

Turkey and Armenia have removed hurdles obstructing cargo shipments by air after ironing out remaining issues during a series of normalization talks, media reported Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Turkey and Armenia have removed hurdles obstructing cargo shipments by air after ironing out remaining issues during a series of normalization talks, media reported Friday.

Turkish news channel Haberturk cited diplomatic sources as saying that cargo traffic between the two neighbor nations was made possible starting January 1.

They said the Turkish Exporters' Assembly had been notified.

Turkish and Armenian negotiators met several times in Moscow and Vienna in the past year in an effort to establish a neighborly relationship.

The countries have had no diplomatic ties and their land border has remained closed since the early 1990s due to Ankara's support of Armenia's regional rival Azerbaijan and its refusal to recognize mass killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire.

