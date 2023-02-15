UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Armenia Discuss Relations Normalization, Agree To Accelerate Process - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Turkey, Armenia Discuss Relations Normalization, Agree to Accelerate Process - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he discussed on Wednesday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the normalization of bilateral relations

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he discussed on Wednesday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the normalization of bilateral relations.

"Today we discussed with my colleague Mirzoyan the steps necessary to continue the normalization of relations... We agreed to accelerate them," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart.

The Turkish foreign minister added that the visit of Mirzoyan to Ankara after the catastrophic earthquakes is substantial.

"I want to thank you for this visit... I think it is important. Armenia has extended a helping hand to us at such a difficult moment," Cavusoglu said.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000.

Turkey and Armenia currently do not have official diplomatic relations. The border between the two countries has been closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993. Tensions between the nations arose over a range of issues, including Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and its opposition to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Visit Ararat Armenia Ankara Azerbaijan February Border From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

11 minutes ago
 vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

3 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

3 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Mili ..

Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Military Shipbuilding Data in Crim ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.