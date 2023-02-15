Turkey, Armenia Discuss Relations Normalization, Agree to Accelerate Process - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he discussed on Wednesday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the normalization of bilateral relations

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he discussed on Wednesday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the normalization of bilateral relations.

"Today we discussed with my colleague Mirzoyan the steps necessary to continue the normalization of relations... We agreed to accelerate them," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart.

The Turkish foreign minister added that the visit of Mirzoyan to Ankara after the catastrophic earthquakes is substantial.

"I want to thank you for this visit... I think it is important. Armenia has extended a helping hand to us at such a difficult moment," Cavusoglu said.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000.

Turkey and Armenia currently do not have official diplomatic relations. The border between the two countries has been closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993. Tensions between the nations arose over a range of issues, including Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and its opposition to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire.