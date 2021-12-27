Turkey, Armenia to Hold First Envoys' Meeting on Ties' Normalization in Moscow - Cavusoglu

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) First meeting of Turkish and Armenian envoys on normalization of relations will be held in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Special envoys on normalization of ties with Armenia have been appointed. The first meeting will be held in Moscow. (We) hope that Armenia would act within international law," Cavusoglu told reporters.