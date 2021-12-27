UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Armenia To Hold First Envoys' Meeting On Ties' Normalization In Moscow - Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:51 PM

Turkey, Armenia to Hold First Envoys' Meeting on Ties' Normalization in Moscow - Cavusoglu

First meeting of Turkish and Armenian envoys on normalization of relations will be held in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) First meeting of Turkish and Armenian envoys on normalization of relations will be held in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Special envoys on normalization of ties with Armenia have been appointed. The first meeting will be held in Moscow. (We) hope that Armenia would act within international law," Cavusoglu told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Armenia

Recent Stories

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with E ..

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with EU in Jan.-Nov.

18 seconds ago
 PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated ..

PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk

19 seconds ago
 Woman's body found in sargodha

Woman's body found in sargodha

21 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms Seriousness of New Missile Crisis ..

Russia Confirms Seriousness of New Missile Crisis - Foreign Ministry

23 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 23,210 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 23,210 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

24 seconds ago
 Russia Needs to Exclude Possibility of Ukraine's M ..

Russia Needs to Exclude Possibility of Ukraine's Membership in NATO - Foreign Mi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.