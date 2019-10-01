UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Arrests 120 IS Suspects In Anti-Terror Raids In September - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:26 PM

Turkey Arrests 120 IS Suspects in Anti-Terror Raids in September - Reports

Turkish security forces detained 120 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group in September, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Turkish security forces detained 120 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group in September, media reported Tuesday.

Security operations were conducted in Istanbul and several towns and cities across the country, including near the border with Syria, the Anadolu news agency said.

At least one Syrian and four Iraqis were among them, including a suspected senior IS member from the Iraqi city of Tal Afar who is thought to be complicit in the killings of 30,000 people.

Turkey launched several cross-border operations in Syria in the past years with a stated objective to stop IS from slipping into the country. Damascus condemned the raids.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Istanbul September Border Media From

Recent Stories

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

31 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

37 minutes ago

118 civilians killed in Syria in September

2 minutes ago

Minister reviews ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign

2 minutes ago

Every one seems helpless before land, water mafia ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar keen to invest in agriculture, livestock, ho ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.