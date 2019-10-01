Turkey Arrests 120 IS Suspects in Anti-Terror Raids in September - Reports

Turkish security forces detained 120 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group in September, media reported Tuesday

Security operations were conducted in Istanbul and several towns and cities across the country, including near the border with Syria, the Anadolu news agency said.

At least one Syrian and four Iraqis were among them, including a suspected senior IS member from the Iraqi city of Tal Afar who is thought to be complicit in the killings of 30,000 people.

Turkey launched several cross-border operations in Syria in the past years with a stated objective to stop IS from slipping into the country. Damascus condemned the raids.