Turkey Arrests 13 Suspected IS Terrorists in Ankara - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Thirteen people were arrested in a Turkish counterterrorist operation in Ankara over suspected links to Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia), Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Some of those detained are believed to have been in touch with Daesh members while in conflict zones, while others operated as members themselves, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported.

The IS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and conducted terrorist attacks in Iraq, Syria, as well as Turkey, forcing Ankara to launch counterterrorist operations at home and abroad against the terrorist group.