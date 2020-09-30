UrduPoint.com
Turkey Arrests 14 PKK Terror Suspects

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:09 PM

A total of 14 suspects were arrested in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province on Wednesday over their alleged links to the PKK terror group

DIYABAKIR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 14 suspects were arrested in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province on Wednesday over their alleged links to the PKK terror group.

Security forces arrested the suspects in various raids across Diyarbakir after judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for 17 suspects, including Hatice Kocaman, a former deputy from Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). She is among the arrested.

The warrants were issued as part of an investigation launched by local prosecutors, with suspects having been found to be operating for the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), the so-called legislative body of the PKK terror group.

Security forces are looking for the remaining three suspects.

Police also seized a hunting rifle, 35 rounds of cartridge, digital materials, and illegal organization-related documents in the raids.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

