Turkey Arrests 26 ISIS Terror Suspects in Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Turkish security forces have arrested 26 foreign people with links to Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country's capital, Ankara, in anti-terror operations, Turkish media reported on Monday.

According to Daily Sabah, the intelligence unit of Turkish police in Ankara detected 28 Iraqi and two Syrian nationals in contact with ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). While the police arrested 26 of them, efforts are ongoing in order to detain the remaining four suspects.

Turkey recognized ISIS as a terrorist organization in 2013. Turkey for many years has been launching operations at home and abroad against ISIS which conducted terrorist attacks in Turkey.