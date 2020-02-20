Turkey Arrests 36 People Over Suspected Links to Gulen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkish police have arrested 36 people over suspected links to US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of masterminding the 2016 failed coup, Turkish media reported.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday in 26 provinces after prosecutors had issued arrest warrants for 55 people, including 35 servicemen, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Police reportedly continue to search for the remaining suspects.

Ankara has accused Gulen and his followers of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt that left 251 people killed, and nearly 2,200 injured. Since the failed coup, over 50,000 people have been arrested, including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers. Tens of thousands more citizens accused of having ties with Gulen have been dismissed. The cleric has refuted all the accusations.